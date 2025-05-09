Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Shares Acquired by G2 Investment Partners Management LLC

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC increased its stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) by 190.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,485 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,094 shares during the period. Pegasystems makes up 3.3% of G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC owned 0.16% of Pegasystems worth $12,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Crestline Management LP lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 68,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,386,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 3,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $93.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.64 and its 200 day moving average is $86.78. Pegasystems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.71 and a fifty-two week high of $113.67.

Pegasystems Cuts Dividend

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.20). Pegasystems had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 6.63%. As a group, research analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEGA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Pegasystems from $118.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Pegasystems from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.50, for a total value of $46,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,750. This represents a 50.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan Trefler sold 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $2,437,470.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,308,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,353,860.68. This represents a 0.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,262 shares of company stock worth $10,408,152 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

