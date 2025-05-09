Fundsmith LLP Has $2.67 Billion Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Fundsmith LLP cut its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,561,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 310,012 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 11.4% of Fundsmith LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Fundsmith LLP owned approximately 0.18% of Meta Platforms worth $2,670,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of META. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 133,866 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $78,380,000 after purchasing an additional 34,367 shares during the last quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 6,246 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 104,436 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $61,298,000 after acquiring an additional 47,364 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,562 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,283,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on META. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $752.00 to $664.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $725.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $627.00 to $525.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $696.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 20,000 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.71, for a total transaction of $13,554,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 308,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,199,589.06. The trade was a 6.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $721.69, for a total transaction of $14,194,198.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,689 shares of company stock valued at $109,097,842. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $597.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $569.82 and its 200-day moving average is $604.14. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $442.65 and a 1-year high of $740.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.24.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 38.17%. The business had revenue of $42.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.71 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is an increase from Meta Platforms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 8.19%.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.