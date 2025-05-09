G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Purchases 6,444 Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC grew its position in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,444 shares during the period. Camtek comprises about 2.4% of G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC owned 0.25% of Camtek worth $9,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Camtek by 364.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Camtek by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Camtek during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Camtek by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camtek during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. 41.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on CAMT. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Camtek from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Camtek from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Camtek in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Camtek in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $68.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.87. Camtek Ltd. has a twelve month low of $47.41 and a twelve month high of $140.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.36.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Camtek had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 27.61%. Equities analysts forecast that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

