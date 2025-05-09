Fund 1 Investments LLC Buys Shares of 686,063 Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Fund 1 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 686,063 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock, valued at approximately $11,869,000. Levi Strauss & Co. accounts for about 1.0% of Fund 1 Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 114,442 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,151 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,090 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,103 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LEVI shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.45.

LEVI stock opened at $17.06 on Friday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $12.17 and a one year high of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.57 and its 200 day moving average is $16.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.14.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.43%.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

