Circle Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Circle Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 65.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 990.9% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 637.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 59 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $638.67 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $438.86 and a twelve month high of $959.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $571.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $625.25. The company has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.18.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.04. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 80.95%. The firm had revenue of $637.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 price target (down from $925.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $850.00 to $820.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $779.83.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

