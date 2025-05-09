Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Makes New $4.16 Million Investment in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 174,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,160,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. 41.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Perella Weinberg Partners alerts:

Perella Weinberg Partners Price Performance

NASDAQ PWP opened at $17.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.69. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $27.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.93.

Perella Weinberg Partners Dividend Announcement

Perella Weinberg Partners ( NASDAQ:PWP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $211.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.29 million. Perella Weinberg Partners had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a negative return on equity of 72.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. Perella Weinberg Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -65.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PWP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Perella Weinberg Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Perella Weinberg Partners from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PWP

Perella Weinberg Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advisory services related to strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, and financing and capital solutions advice with resources focused on restructuring, liability management, and capital markets advisory, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.