Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $23.38 Million Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 655,174 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 21,166 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Suncor Energy worth $23,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 12,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,508 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC raised its position in Suncor Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 82,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

SU stock opened at $34.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.45. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $30.79 and a one year high of $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 15.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.4133 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Featured Articles

