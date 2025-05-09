Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Purchases 549,483 Shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) by 63.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,415,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 549,483 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Life Time Group were worth $31,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTH. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Life Time Group in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Life Time Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Life Time Group by 892.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Life Time Group by 240.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dnca Finance raised its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Dnca Finance now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LTH has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $36.00 target price on Life Time Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Northland Securities set a $39.00 price objective on Life Time Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $35.00 target price on Life Time Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $28.00 price target on shares of Life Time Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Life Time Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Life Time Group

In related news, CEO Bahram Akradi sold 5,000,000 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $150,650,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,993,849 shares in the company, valued at $90,204,670.37. This trade represents a 62.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Stock Performance

Shares of Life Time Group stock opened at $30.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $34.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.52, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.86.

About Life Time Group

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

