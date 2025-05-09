ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Holdings Cut by Circle Wealth Management LLC

Circle Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 43.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kennebec Savings Bank increased its holdings in ASML by 227.3% in the 4th quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 740.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in ASML by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASML opened at $708.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $679.23 and a 200 day moving average of $701.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $578.51 and a twelve month high of $1,110.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $0.19. ASML had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 47.73%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on ASML shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna cut their target price on ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $906.00.

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

