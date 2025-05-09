FWL Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF (NASDAQ:WGMI)

FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF (NASDAQ:WGMI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WGMI. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF alerts:

Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ WGMI opened at $15.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.72. Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $31.89.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF Company Profile

The Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF (WGMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides active exposure to companies that derive at least 50% of their revenue from bitcoin mining operations and/or services related to bitcoin mining. WGMI was launched on Feb 7, 2022 and is managed by Valkyrie.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WGMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF (NASDAQ:WGMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.