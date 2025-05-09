Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 27th

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the semiconductor manufacturer on Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th.

Skyworks Solutions has increased its dividend by an average of 9.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Skyworks Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 68.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Skyworks Solutions to earn $2.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.2%.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $67.29 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $47.93 and a fifty-two week high of $120.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.44. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 4.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $953.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Philip G. Brace bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.13 per share, with a total value of $661,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $661,300. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $87.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $88.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.