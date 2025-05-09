Circle Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT)

Circle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reddit by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,070,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,288,000 after purchasing an additional 913,189 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Reddit by 184.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,181,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950,909 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Reddit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $494,861,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Reddit by 1,011.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,788,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Reddit by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,861,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,325,000 after purchasing an additional 211,636 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 5,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.28, for a total transaction of $563,967.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 20,184 shares in the company, valued at $2,246,075.52. The trade was a 20.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $1,549,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,858,028.71. The trade was a 2.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 725,270 shares of company stock worth $95,789,365 in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on RDDT shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Reddit in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners set a $75.00 price target on shares of Reddit in a report on Monday, March 17th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Reddit from $190.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Reddit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Reddit in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.35.

Reddit Stock Performance

Shares of RDDT opened at $107.90 on Friday. Reddit, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.25 and a 1 year high of $230.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.09. The company has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.96, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 2.90.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $392.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.55 million. Reddit had a negative net margin of 37.25% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($8.19) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Reddit, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reddit Company Profile

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

