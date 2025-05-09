FWL Investment Management LLC Has $49,000 Stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

FWL Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 132.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3,170.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, one8zero8 LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000.

Stock Up 0.5 %

VOX stock opened at $150.56 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a twelve month low of $127.35 and a twelve month high of $169.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.25.

Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

