Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Raises Stake in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) by 364.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 278,743 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 1.13% of iRhythm Technologies worth $32,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IRTC. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 34.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 209,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,534,000 after purchasing an additional 53,498 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 502,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,349,000 after purchasing an additional 102,600 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 570,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,991,000 after acquiring an additional 50,075 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC opened at $137.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.27, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.30 and a 200-day moving average of $98.47. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.92 and a 12 month high of $140.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.65 and a beta of 1.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $158.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.39 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 118.83% and a negative net margin of 19.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.23) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $152.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised iRhythm Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.55.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

