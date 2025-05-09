Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Acquires 21,885 Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,885 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $4,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 187.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 667.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Rolf Stangl purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.22 per share, for a total transaction of $58,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,212.58. The trade was a 14.80 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REYN opened at $23.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.61. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $32.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.53 and a 200 day moving average of $25.79.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.50%.

REYN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reynolds Consumer Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

