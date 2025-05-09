Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Buys 5,509 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,509 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF worth $14,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDYG. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,755,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,570,000 after purchasing an additional 21,506 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,406,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,247,000 after acquiring an additional 209,297 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,184,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,903,000 after purchasing an additional 191,334 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 832,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 369,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,106,000 after buying an additional 21,698 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.2 %
MDYG stock opened at $82.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.83. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $68.59 and a 12 month high of $95.51.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.
