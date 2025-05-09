Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 204,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,139 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $7,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 10,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Trustmark by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Trustmark by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 9,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Trustmark by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 67.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRMK stock opened at $35.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.63. Trustmark Co. has a one year low of $27.42 and a one year high of $40.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $231.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.38 million. Analysts predict that Trustmark Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group increased their target price on shares of Trustmark from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Trustmark from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Trustmark from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Trustmark in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

