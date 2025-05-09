Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Stock Position Lifted by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 696,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,830 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of FOX worth $33,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FOX in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,161,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in FOX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,471,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in FOX by 240.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,884,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,908 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in FOX by 308.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,218,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,174,000 after buying an additional 919,883 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in FOX by 3,077.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 885,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,016,000 after purchasing an additional 857,609 shares in the last quarter. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $50.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.51. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.45 and a fifty-two week high of $58.74.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.34. FOX had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $3,083,860.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,200,862 shares in the company, valued at $63,849,832.54. This represents a 4.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

FOXA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of FOX from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FOX from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cfra Research raised shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of FOX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on FOX from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.65.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

