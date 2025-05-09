Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Purchases 125,988 Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) by 252.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,988 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.40% of Vital Farms worth $6,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VITL. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Vital Farms by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Vital Farms by 160.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vital Farms in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vital Farms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in Vital Farms by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 45,124 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total value of $1,520,227.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,708,865.84. The trade was a 6.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total value of $589,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,970,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,362,419.40. The trade was a 0.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,124 shares of company stock worth $3,019,308 over the last 90 days. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Vital Farms from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised Vital Farms to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.63.

Shares of Vital Farms stock opened at $32.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Vital Farms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.91 and a twelve month high of $48.41.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $162.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.43 million. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

