Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 209.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,517,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,027,318 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $35,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 700.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 201.1% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $23.13 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $20.41 and a twelve month high of $25.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.86. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.1057 per share. This is a positive change from Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

