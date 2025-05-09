D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Boosts Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 815,008 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,655 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 1.42% of Kirby worth $86,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KEX. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Kirby by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,762,651 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $186,488,000 after acquiring an additional 28,259 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 876,292 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $92,712,000 after purchasing an additional 359,770 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 754,785 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,856,000 after purchasing an additional 76,436 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kirby in the 4th quarter valued at $74,293,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Kirby by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 668,251 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $70,701,000 after buying an additional 7,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirby alerts:

Kirby Price Performance

Kirby stock opened at $103.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.23. Kirby Co. has a 12-month low of $83.94 and a 12-month high of $132.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The shipping company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $785.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.12 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Kirby from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America cut their price objective on Kirby from $133.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Kirby

Kirby Profile

(Free Report)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.