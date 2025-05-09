Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $41.78 Million Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 43.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 223,796 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 170,338 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.20% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $41,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. World Investment Advisors lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 30,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Crux Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $542,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 119,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hickory Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $476,000. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $220.67 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $145.75 and a 1 year high of $234.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $220.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 32.40% and a net margin of 32.97%. The firm had revenue of $637.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHKP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $255.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.04.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

