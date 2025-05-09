DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Sells 79,958 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main decreased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,499 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 79,958 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in NIKE were worth $24,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Caitlin John LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 371 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered NIKE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $12,361,581.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 896,632 shares in the company, valued at $65,301,708.56. This represents a 15.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.46 per share, for a total transaction of $502,756.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,726.18. The trade was a 36.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $58.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.47. The firm has a market cap of $87.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.23. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $98.04.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.26. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The business had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.16%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.