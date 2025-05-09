iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $2,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9,534.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,207,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,474,000 after buying an additional 1,194,497 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,473,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,277,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $9,804,000. Finally, Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,588,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,549,000 after purchasing an additional 78,917 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

VLUE opened at $104.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.22 and its 200-day moving average is $107.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $91.80 and a twelve month high of $115.88.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

