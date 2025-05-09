EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 6,185 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,185 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000.
Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Down 0.7 %
Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $90.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.27. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $88.95 and a 12 month high of $95.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.50 and its 200-day moving average is $91.37.
About Pimco Total Return ETF
The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.
