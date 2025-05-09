EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,337 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE BMY opened at $46.77 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $39.35 and a 1-year high of $63.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.80 and a 200-day moving average of $56.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $95.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.58, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.77 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($4.40) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.88%.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 4,250 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.58 per share, with a total value of $202,215.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 83,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,973,548.54. This represents a 5.36 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BMY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Argus upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

