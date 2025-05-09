Cresset Asset Management LLC Acquires 18,865 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,865 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $5,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crestline Management LP raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 13,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Bosun Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $358,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 113,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,744,000 after buying an additional 10,248 shares in the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of CORT opened at $71.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.64. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.35 and a 12 month high of $117.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 56.66 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $157.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CORT. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Truist Financial set a $135.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $25,504.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,009 shares in the company, valued at $545,765.22. This represents a 4.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 18,303 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $1,110,809.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,196,399.18. The trade was a 17.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,738 shares of company stock valued at $20,476,238 over the last quarter. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.



