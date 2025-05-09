CoreCap Advisors LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

CoreCap Advisors LLC cut its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 1.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,008,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in AutoZone by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,739,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,812,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone Stock Down 1.9 %

AZO stock opened at $3,674.75 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,728.97 and a twelve month high of $3,916.81. The company has a market cap of $61.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,646.08 and its 200-day moving average is $3,394.93.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $28.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $29.11 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 53.89%. Research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,660.00, for a total transaction of $17,568,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,940. This trade represents a 96.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,800.01, for a total value of $7,600,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,401.63. The trade was a 92.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,521 shares of company stock worth $42,177,331. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital set a $3,763.00 price target on AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $3,044.00 to $3,811.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,634.00 to $3,763.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. DA Davidson raised shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3,500.00 to $4,192.00 in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,750.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,821.91.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

