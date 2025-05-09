Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.45.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KGS shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Kodiak Gas Services from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Kodiak Gas Services by 710.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kodiak Gas Services by 1,322.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Kodiak Gas Services by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KGS opened at $35.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. Kodiak Gas Services has a 1 year low of $24.84 and a 1 year high of $50.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 122.04 and a beta of 1.59.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $329.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.45 million. Kodiak Gas Services had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kodiak Gas Services will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Kodiak Gas Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. Kodiak Gas Services’s payout ratio is presently 339.62%.

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

