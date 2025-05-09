Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$252.40.

TRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered Thomson Reuters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. National Bankshares increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$260.00 to C$286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$250.00 to C$260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America set a C$255.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$265.00 to C$280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

In other Thomson Reuters news, Director Kerry Hendrikx sold 1,500 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$247.06, for a total transaction of C$370,591.65. Also, Director Sean Cannizzaro sold 232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$254.69, for a total value of C$59,088.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$144,156.12. The trade was a 29.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,221 shares of company stock worth $5,098,267. 69.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSE TRI opened at C$260.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$82.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.40. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of C$214.51 and a 1-year high of C$262.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.28, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$248.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$240.57.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.04. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 20.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 5.6395803 EPS for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

