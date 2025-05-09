Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.56.

Several research firms have commented on GFI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Gold Fields from $17.10 to $18.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Gold Fields from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Hsbc Global Res raised Gold Fields to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Gold Fields in a report on Thursday, April 17th.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GFI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gold Fields

Gold Fields Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,507,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,567,000 after purchasing an additional 45,171 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,107,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,684,000 after buying an additional 211,333 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Gold Fields by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,976,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,283,000 after acquiring an additional 178,973 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Gold Fields by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 2,710,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,784,000 after acquiring an additional 227,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DJE Kapital AG acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the 4th quarter valued at $33,486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GFI opened at $22.12 on Friday. Gold Fields has a one year low of $12.98 and a one year high of $25.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.89. The firm has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.57.

Gold Fields Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.3752 per share. This is a positive change from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.96%.

About Gold Fields

(Get Free Report

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.