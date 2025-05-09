Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.56.
Several research firms have commented on GFI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Gold Fields from $17.10 to $18.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Gold Fields from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Hsbc Global Res raised Gold Fields to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Gold Fields in a report on Thursday, April 17th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gold Fields
Gold Fields Stock Performance
NYSE GFI opened at $22.12 on Friday. Gold Fields has a one year low of $12.98 and a one year high of $25.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.89. The firm has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.57.
Gold Fields Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.3752 per share. This is a positive change from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.96%.
About Gold Fields
Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.
Further Reading
