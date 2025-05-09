Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Receives $2,277.46 Average PT from Analysts

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,268.54.

FICO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,275.00 to $2,175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on FICO

Fair Isaac Price Performance

NYSE:FICO opened at $2,111.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,875.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,979.95. Fair Isaac has a 1-year low of $1,240.31 and a 1-year high of $2,402.52.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.33 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $498.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.45 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 30.66% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fair Isaac will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,804.23, for a total value of $10,843,422.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,026,643.74. The trade was a 12.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 4,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,057.05, for a total value of $8,386,592.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,974 shares in the company, valued at $20,517,016.70. This trade represents a 29.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,135 shares of company stock worth $31,505,623. 3.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,540,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth $1,935,000. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 5,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,512,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 24.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,624,000 after acquiring an additional 12,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 168.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.