RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.60.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RLI shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Compass Point downgraded RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on RLI from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on RLI from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of NYSE RLI opened at $74.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.72. RLI has a 1 year low of $68.50 and a 1 year high of $91.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $36.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.20 million. RLI had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 19.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that RLI will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.74%.

In other RLI news, Director Jordan W. Graham sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total transaction of $112,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,093.58. This trade represents a 10.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert P. Restrepo, Jr. sold 2,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $214,484.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,835.68. This trade represents a 10.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RLI. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in RLI by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in RLI by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in RLI in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Atlas Brown Inc. purchased a new position in RLI in the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

