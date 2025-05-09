Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.67.

Several brokerages recently commented on IRT. Jefferies Financial Group raised Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th.

Independence Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE IRT opened at $19.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.13. Independence Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $15.66 and a 52-week high of $22.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $160.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 457.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Independence Realty Trust

In other Independence Realty Trust news, CEO Scott Schaeffer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $212,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 873,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,524,071.65. The trade was a 1.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $232,245. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independence Realty Trust

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,398,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,968 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,139,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,811,000 after purchasing an additional 278,959 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,380,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,904,000 after purchasing an additional 352,307 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,561,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,662,000 after buying an additional 60,919 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,551,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,457,000 after buying an additional 793,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

Featured Stories

