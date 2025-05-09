Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.90.

VCYT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Veracyte from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Veracyte from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Veracyte Stock Performance

Shares of VCYT opened at $31.21 on Friday. Veracyte has a 1 year low of $19.73 and a 1 year high of $47.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.07 and a beta of 2.14.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $118.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.73 million. Veracyte had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Veracyte will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Veracyte by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,211,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $325,180,000 after buying an additional 463,098 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,599,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,432 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in Veracyte by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,080,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,969,000 after purchasing an additional 97,824 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Veracyte by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,256,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,267,000 after purchasing an additional 44,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,194,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,797 shares in the last quarter.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

