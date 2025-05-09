Brokerages Set Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG) Price Target at $16.25

Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Venture Global in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Venture Global from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Venture Global from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Venture Global from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Venture Global from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Venture Global Stock Performance

Venture Global stock opened at $9.18 on Friday. Venture Global has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.51.

Venture Global (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Venture Global will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Venture Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.0165 dividend. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th.

Insider Transactions at Venture Global

In other news, insider Michael Sabel acquired 234,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.53 per share, with a total value of $2,469,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,185,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,487,369.05. The trade was a 24.65 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert B. Pender bought 250,000 shares of Venture Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.37 per share, for a total transaction of $2,342,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,342,500. This represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 803,000 shares of company stock worth $8,108,260. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Venture Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Venture Global during the first quarter worth about $3,547,294,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Venture Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,551,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Venture Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,285,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Venture Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,102,000. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Venture Global during the first quarter worth approximately $3,385,000.

Venture Global Company Profile

Venture Global has fundamentally reshaped the development and construction of liquefied natural gas production, establishing us as a rapidly growing company delivering critical LNG to the world. Our innovative and disruptive approach, which is both scalable and repeatable, allows us to bring LNG to a global market years faster and at a lower cost.

