Richtech Robotics (NASDAQ:RR) & RINO International (OTCMKTS:RINO) Critical Survey

RINO International (OTCMKTS:RINO) and Richtech Robotics (NASDAQ:RR) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Richtech Robotics shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of RINO International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.3% of Richtech Robotics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

RINO International has a beta of -6.01, suggesting that its share price is 701% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Richtech Robotics has a beta of -5.19, suggesting that its share price is 619% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RINO International 0 0 0 0 0.00 Richtech Robotics 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for RINO International and Richtech Robotics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Richtech Robotics has a consensus price target of $3.25, suggesting a potential upside of 58.54%. Given Richtech Robotics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Richtech Robotics is more favorable than RINO International.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RINO International and Richtech Robotics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RINO International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Richtech Robotics $4.39 million 53.46 -$8.14 million ($0.13) -15.77

RINO International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Richtech Robotics.

Profitability

This table compares RINO International and Richtech Robotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RINO International N/A N/A N/A Richtech Robotics -203.60% -32.24% -29.63%

Summary

Richtech Robotics beats RINO International on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RINO International

RINO International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental protection and remediation company in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in designing, manufacturing, installing, and servicing wastewater treatment and flue gas desulphurization equipment primarily for use in the iron and steel industry; and anti-oxidation products and equipment for use in the manufacture of hot rolled steel plate products. Its products include Lamella Inclined Tube Settler Waste Water Treatment System, which comprise industrial water treatment equipment, effluent-condensing equipment sets, solid and liquid abstraction dewatering equipment, and coal gas dust removal and cleaning equipment; and Circulating, Fluidized Bed, Flue Gas Desulphurization System that removes particulate sulphur from flue gas emissions generated by the sintering process in the production of iron and steel; and High Temperature Anti-Oxidation System for hot rolled steel, a set of products and a mechanized system, which reduces oxidation-related output losses in the production of continuous cast hot rolled steel. In addition, it offers contract machining services for third-party industrial enterprises. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Dalian, the People's Republic of China.

About Richtech Robotics

Richtech Robotics Inc. develops, manufactures, deploys, and sells robotic solutions for automation in the service industry. The company offers indoor transport and delivery, sanitation, and food and beverage automation solutions, such as ADAM and ARM worker robots; delivery robots, including Matradee, Matradee X, Matradee L, Richie, and Robbie; and cleaning robots comprising DUST-E SX, and DUST-E MX, as well as accessories, such as bus tubs, cup holders, magnetic tray cases, smartwatches, table location systems, and tray covers. It primarily serves restaurants, hotels, casinos, senior living centers, factories, and retail centers, as well as hospitals, and movie theaters. The company was formerly known as Richtech Creative Displays LLC and changed its name to Richtech Robotics Inc. on June 22, 2022. Richtech Robotics Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

