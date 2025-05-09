HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ HONE opened at $11.54 on Tuesday. HarborOne Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The company has a market cap of $513.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.61.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $41.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.01 million. Equities research analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

HarborOne Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 40.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 31,045 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 194.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 37,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 24,924 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 47,857 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 123,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 5,966 shares in the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and primary lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.