RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on May 9th, 2025

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLLFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

RBC Bearings Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of RBC Bearings stock opened at $342.20 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $331.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $326.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.12 and a beta of 1.34. RBC Bearings has a 12 month low of $152.90 and a 12 month high of $264.94.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.