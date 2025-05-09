RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
RBC Bearings Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of RBC Bearings stock opened at $342.20 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $331.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $326.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.12 and a beta of 1.34. RBC Bearings has a 12 month low of $152.90 and a 12 month high of $264.94.
RBC Bearings Company Profile
