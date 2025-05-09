Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

IMKTA stock opened at $61.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.30. Ingles Markets has a fifty-two week low of $58.92 and a fifty-two week high of $82.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 1.45%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ingles Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 811.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ingles Markets during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Ingles Markets by 296.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Ingles Markets in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

