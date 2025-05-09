DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DURECT in a research report on Thursday, March 27th.

Get DURECT alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on DURECT

DURECT Stock Up 10.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ DRRX opened at $0.64 on Tuesday. DURECT has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $1.88. The firm has a market cap of $20.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.87.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.12). DURECT had a negative return on equity of 300.62% and a negative net margin of 198.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 million. As a group, research analysts expect that DURECT will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DURECT

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of DURECT by 266.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,196 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 28,486 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in DURECT by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,905 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 14,658 shares during the period. Finally, Richmond Brothers Inc. raised its stake in DURECT by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. now owns 1,281,176 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 138,920 shares during the last quarter. 28.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DURECT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator program. The company's lead product larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.