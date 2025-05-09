Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Office Properties Income Trust Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Office Properties Income Trust stock opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $3.02. The firm has a market cap of $19.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.95.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.60. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 27.11% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $113.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.79 million.

Office Properties Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Office Properties Income Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPI. Tiptree Advisors LLC bought a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 307,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 86,826 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. MSD Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,052,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC grew its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 154.0% during the fourth quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 230,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the period. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

