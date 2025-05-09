News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Downgraded to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.
NWSA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup began coverage on News in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of News from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of News to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on News from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.
News Trading Up 1.1 %
News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). News had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that News will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On News
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWSA. Barclays PLC boosted its position in News by 124.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,713,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,832,000 after purchasing an additional 8,144,856 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in News during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in News by 148.7% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 13,184 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of News by 2.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 435,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,594,000 after purchasing an additional 12,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of News by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.
News Company Profile
News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.
