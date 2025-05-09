TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE:TRX opened at $0.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $87.77 million, a PE ratio of -31.09 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. TRX Gold has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $0.49.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRX. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of TRX Gold during the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRX Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its stake in TRX Gold by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 168,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 32,991 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. increased its stake in TRX Gold by 506.7% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 145,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 121,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in TRX Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

