AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) & MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Critical Contrast

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) and AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for MarketWise and AvidXchange, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MarketWise 0 0 0 0 0.00 AvidXchange 2 11 3 0 2.06

AvidXchange has a consensus target price of $10.30, suggesting a potential upside of 6.02%. Given AvidXchange’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AvidXchange is more favorable than MarketWise.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

23.0% of MarketWise shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.6% of AvidXchange shares are held by institutional investors. 29.3% of MarketWise shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of AvidXchange shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares MarketWise and AvidXchange’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MarketWise 1.20% -1.89% 1.50% AvidXchange -0.23% 0.74% 0.23%

Risk & Volatility

MarketWise has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AvidXchange has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MarketWise and AvidXchange”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MarketWise $408.70 million 0.55 $1.78 million $3.40 4.07 AvidXchange $438.94 million 4.56 -$47.33 million $0.04 242.88

MarketWise has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AvidXchange. MarketWise is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AvidXchange, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

AvidXchange beats MarketWise on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MarketWise

MarketWise, Inc. operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters. It provides a suite of stock research tools and portfolio management services under the Chaikin Analytics brand; portfolio management software tools under the TradeSmith brand name; and database of accounting-based financial summaries under the Altimetry brand. In addition, the company develops screeners, monitors, portfolio management tools, and proprietary indicators that produce a composite score to rank publicly traded companies. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

About AvidXchange

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature. Its platform offers electronic invoice capture, workflow routing, and automated payments solutions. The company serves real estate, community association management, construction, financial services, healthcare facilities, social services, education, hospitality, and media sectors through direct salesforces; strategic channel partnerships; and software and technology business partners. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

