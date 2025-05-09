GCT Semiconductor (NYSE:GCTS) versus NeoMagic (OTCMKTS:NMGC) Critical Analysis

NeoMagic (OTCMKTS:NMGC – Get Free Report) and GCT Semiconductor (NYSE:GCTS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares NeoMagic and GCT Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get NeoMagic alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeoMagic N/A N/A N/A GCT Semiconductor N/A N/A -27.81%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.1% of GCT Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.7% of NeoMagic shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of GCT Semiconductor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeoMagic 0 0 0 0 0.00 GCT Semiconductor 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for NeoMagic and GCT Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

GCT Semiconductor has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 243.64%. Given GCT Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GCT Semiconductor is more favorable than NeoMagic.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NeoMagic and GCT Semiconductor”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeoMagic N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A GCT Semiconductor $9.13 million 7.69 -$2.00 million ($0.26) -5.60

NeoMagic has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GCT Semiconductor.

Volatility and Risk

NeoMagic has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GCT Semiconductor has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GCT Semiconductor beats NeoMagic on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeoMagic

(Get Free Report)

NeoMagic Corporation designs and delivers semiconductors and software solutions for video, television, imaging, graphic, and audio devices. It offers microcontrollers; horizon digital picture frame and digital mobile TV solutions; and SOC processors, such as application processors and Neomobile TV solutions. The company, through its MercadoMagico.com division, operates an e-Commerce platform that allows user to buy and sell products from one another or buy premium electronic products. It sells its applications processors under the MiMagic brand name. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Milpitas, California.

About GCT Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc., operates as a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits for the wireless semiconductor industry. The company provides RF and modem chipsets based on 4G LTE technology, including 4G LTE, 4.5G LTE Advanced, and 4.75G LTE Advanced-Pro. It also develops and sells cellular IoT chipsets for low-speed mobile networks such as eMTC/NB-IOT/Sigfox, and other network protocols; and 5G solutions. Its products and solutions are used in smartphones, tablets, hotspots, CPEs, USB dongles, routers, and M2M applications. The company sells its products directly or indirectly through distributors to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers primarily in Taiwan, China, Korea and Japan, Europe, North America and South America. The company was formerly known as Global Communication Technology, Inc. GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for NeoMagic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoMagic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.