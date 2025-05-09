Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM) & Detwiler Fenton Group (OTCMKTS:DMCD) Head to Head Review

Detwiler Fenton Group (OTCMKTS:DMCD – Get Free Report) and Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Detwiler Fenton Group and Bitcoin Depot”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Detwiler Fenton Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bitcoin Depot $573.70 million 0.17 -$26.10 million ($0.64) -2.36

Profitability

Detwiler Fenton Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bitcoin Depot.

This table compares Detwiler Fenton Group and Bitcoin Depot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Detwiler Fenton Group N/A N/A N/A Bitcoin Depot -2.28% -488.33% -15.15%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Detwiler Fenton Group and Bitcoin Depot, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Detwiler Fenton Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Bitcoin Depot 0 0 2 1 3.33

Bitcoin Depot has a consensus price target of $4.35, indicating a potential upside of 188.08%. Given Bitcoin Depot’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bitcoin Depot is more favorable than Detwiler Fenton Group.

Volatility and Risk

Detwiler Fenton Group has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bitcoin Depot has a beta of -0.27, suggesting that its share price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.2% of Bitcoin Depot shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.5% of Detwiler Fenton Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 70.2% of Bitcoin Depot shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bitcoin Depot beats Detwiler Fenton Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Detwiler Fenton Group

Detwiler Fenton Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to institutional and individual investors primarily in the United States. The company offers institutional channel research and wealth management/investment brokerage services to high net worth and other individuals. It also markets annuities and life insurance, health insurance, and long term care products, as well as mutual funds. The company, formerly known as Detwiler, Mitchell & Co., was founded in 1983 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Bitcoin Depot

Bitcoin Depot Inc. owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. Its customers can buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies using the BTM kiosk network and other services. The company also engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering, as well as its website through over-the-counter trade. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Bitcoin Depot Inc. is a subsidiary of BT Assets, Inc.

