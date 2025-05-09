Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) versus GSV (OTCMKTS:GSVI) Financial Review

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) and GSV (OTCMKTS:GSVI – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vermilion Energy and GSV”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vermilion Energy $2.07 billion 0.47 -$176.01 million ($0.22) -28.57 GSV N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

GSV has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vermilion Energy.

This table compares Vermilion Energy and GSV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vermilion Energy -41.53% 6.29% 2.97% GSV N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.9% of Vermilion Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Vermilion Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.7% of GSV shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Vermilion Energy has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GSV has a beta of -210.63, indicating that its stock price is 21,163% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Vermilion Energy and GSV, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vermilion Energy 0 3 1 0 2.25 GSV 0 0 0 0 0.00

Given GSV’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GSV is more favorable than Vermilion Energy.

Summary

Vermilion Energy beats GSV on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About GSV

GSV, Inc. is an oil and gas exploration company. It operates oil and gas wells in Louisiana; and oil and gas prospects in Texas. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

