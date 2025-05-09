Abits Group (NASDAQ:ABTS) & Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Head to Head Contrast

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) and Abits Group (NASDAQ:ABTS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Crescent Capital BDC and Abits Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Capital BDC 37.32% 11.90% 5.40% Abits Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.5% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Abits Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Abits Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Capital BDC $83.50 million 7.08 $83.84 million $1.99 8.02 Abits Group $5.34 million 1.09 -$12.59 million N/A N/A

This table compares Crescent Capital BDC and Abits Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Crescent Capital BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Abits Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Crescent Capital BDC and Abits Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crescent Capital BDC 0 1 4 0 2.80 Abits Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Crescent Capital BDC presently has a consensus price target of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 15.91%. Given Crescent Capital BDC’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Crescent Capital BDC is more favorable than Abits Group.

Risk & Volatility

Crescent Capital BDC has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Abits Group has a beta of 3.04, indicating that its stock price is 204% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Crescent Capital BDC beats Abits Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

About Abits Group

Abits Group Inc. operates in the bitcoin mining business in the United States. The company was formerly known as Moxian (BVI) Inc and changed its name to Abits Group Inc. in November 2023. Abits Group Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong.

