Critical Survey: WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) & SolarBank (NASDAQ:SUUN)

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) and SolarBank (NASDAQ:SUUN – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.2% of WEC Energy Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of WEC Energy Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for WEC Energy Group and SolarBank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WEC Energy Group 0 5 3 0 2.38 SolarBank 0 0 2 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus price target of $107.13, suggesting a potential downside of 0.68%. SolarBank has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 191.26%. Given SolarBank’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SolarBank is more favorable than WEC Energy Group.

This table compares WEC Energy Group and SolarBank”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WEC Energy Group $8.60 billion 4.00 $1.53 billion $4.83 22.33 SolarBank $52.15 million 1.28 -$2.56 million ($0.22) -9.36

WEC Energy Group has higher revenue and earnings than SolarBank. SolarBank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WEC Energy Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares WEC Energy Group and SolarBank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WEC Energy Group 17.75% 12.39% 3.41% SolarBank -10.64% -15.19% -6.41%

Summary

WEC Energy Group beats SolarBank on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments. The company generates and distributes electricity from coal, natural gas, oil, and nuclear, as well as renewable energy resources, including wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biomass; and distributes and transports natural gas. It also owns, maintains, monitors, and operates electric transmission systems; and generates, distributes, and sells steam. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated approximately 35,500 miles of overhead distribution lines and 36,500 miles of underground distribution cables, as well as 430 electric distribution substations and 523,700 line transformers; approximately 46,400 miles of natural gas distribution mains; 1,700 miles of natural gas transmission mains; 2.4 million natural gas lateral services; 490 natural gas distribution and transmission gate stations; and 69.3 billion cubic feet of working gas capacities in underground natural gas storage fields. The company was formerly known as Wisconsin Energy Corporation and changed its name to WEC Energy Group, Inc. in June 2015. WEC Energy Group, Inc. was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

About SolarBank

SolarBank Corporation operates as an independent renewable and clean energy project developer and asset operator in Canada and the United States. The company engages in the site origination, development, financing, engineering, procurement, construction, operation, maintenance, and asset management of solar photovoltaic power generation projects. It offers solar energy solutions in the areas of behind-the-meter solar power plants, electricity grid connected community solar gardens, and utility scale solar farms. The company was formerly known as Abundant Solar Energy Inc. and changed its name to SolarBank Corporation in October 2022. SolarBank Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

